The thermometer's brief dip in the Netherlands will be short-lived, with high temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend, and peaking at about 32 degrees on Monday. The ongoing dry weather is expected to remain at least until next Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the KNMI, the Dutch meteorological office.

The current record for most consecutive days without measurable rainfall in De Bilt is 33, a figure which will be matched on Wednesday. The centrally-located city is considered the meteorological average for the country.

Aside from some small local showers here and there, it has not rained in about 85 percent of the Netherlands since May 13, according to Weeronline. The current record dates back to 2007.

A breezier afternoon is expected today, with highs ranging from 24 degrees in the north to 27 degrees in the south. Combined with the wind and extremely low chance of precipitation, tens of thousands of children should be able to easily participate in Outdoor Play Day, activities around the country were organized by Jantje Beton and Nickelodeon, with a goal of turning the Netherlands into a giant playground for all children.

After cooling off by about 10 degrees overnight, the temperature should rise back close to the same high point on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, the stronger winds will mostly die off.

The pleasant Saturday will usher in a hotter Sunday, when the mercury should rise back up to between 28 and 30 degrees. The highest chances for a national “tropical” day should follow, when the temperature reaches 30.0 degrees in De Bilt, Utrecht.

People in the Netherlands can expect high temps of 30 to 32 degrees on Monday. The forecast is a little murkier for Tuesday, when the mercury could range from 26 to 31 degrees, with a chance of showers or storms. It will also be a bit warmer overnight, ranging from 16 to 21 degrees.

“There may be some thunderstorm or showers on [June 21], but after that the chance of dry weather increases to 60 percent,” the KNMI said. “Both maximum and minimum temperatures will be above the long-term average.”