A 54-year-old Dordrecht cop recently convicted of racism will soon start working in a leadership role at the Aliens Police. Lawyer Justin Kotter, who represents the victim in the racism incident, is astonished that the police would appoint a cop convicted of racism in a position where contact with other cultures is central, AD reports.

“That is inconsistent with what happened, right?” Kotter told the newspaper. “On the other hand, it doesn’t surprise me because it fits with the actions of the police and judiciary around racism. Our case was not taken seriously either.”

On Sinterklaas eve 2020, the Dordrecht cop and two other officers responded to a noise complaint in Dordrecht. They tried to arrest a local, his family intervened, and the situation escalated into a brawl.

When camera footage of the arrest surfaced, it showed that the officers used disproportionate force and that the police officer in question shouted racial slurs at the family's father. The cop was convicted of racist insult and fined 250 euros.

The appeal cases against the cop and the detainees are still pending, lawyer Kotter told AD. “That also makes this appointment weird. That, despite all these sensitive matters, you still put him in this position.

Whistleblower Fatima Abouloufa, who got fired from The Hague police after raising various abuses, called the cop’s appointment to the Aliens Police “disturbing” in a post on Linkedin. “I find it disturbing that a police officer who has previously been accused of discriminatory conduct now holds a leadership position in a department dealing with immigration matters where sensitivity and cultural competence are vital,” she wrote. “This appointment could raise serious questions within and outside the police force about the credibility of the police.”

The Rotterdam police confirmed the appointment to AD but would not respond to questions about the possible sensitivity thereof. The appointment is on a probation basis for six months. “During this period, we jointly assess whether he is capable of performing this leadership position in a good and inclusive manner,” the police said in an email to the newspaper, adding that this was not a promotion.