The drought in Spain and other southern European regions has sent many rare birds north seeking breeding grounds. Rare birds like the bee-eater, the black-winged stilt, and the hoopoe have been spotted in larger numbers than usual in the Netherlands this spring, NU.nl reports.

“You see stilts passing by everywhere in the Netherlands. And that is not normal,” said Ronald Messemaker, forester of Natuurmonumenten in De Wieden. “A beautiful species, but it does say something about the situation in the south.

There have also been several sightings of the colorful bee-eater, hoopoes, and Orpheus mockingbirds in recent weeks. And there are more southern birds of prey, like gray kites and serpent eagles, flying above the country than usual, Messemaker.

Bird lovers are amazed, the forester said. “Now you don’t have to travel to southern Europe to see certain species.” But it is also a cause for concern. “When the breeding season comes, and there is no suitable place, it can stress the birds. I am concerned about that.”