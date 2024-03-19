Houten implemented a curfew for outdoor cats to protect birds during their breeding period in the spring. The municipality asked cat owners to keep their pets inside at night and dog owners to keep their animals leashed near possible breeding areas between April 15 and June 15.

“People, cats, and stray dogs can disrupt breeding. As a result, fewer chicks survive,” the municipality said. It also asked locals to be extra careful with pruning and mowing in the garden during this period.

Meadow birds are under considerable pressure, Bird Protection Netherlands told RTV Utrecht. “The presence of a cat may lead to future behavioral changes, such as avoiding certain breeding areas or reduced breeding care. Research by the University of Groningen, among others, also shows that cats cover long distances at night. They go 1.5 to 3 kilometers from home.”

The organization also encourages cat owners to keep their pets inside during the breeding season.