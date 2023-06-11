Dutch job ads increasingly contain terms related to the environment. That's according to an analysis of millions of job listings on the job board Indeed. Words such as sustainability, climate change, circular economy, and biodiversity were 23 percent more common in April than in the same month in 2022.

Compared to three years ago, the number of vacancies with green terms increased by nearly 60 percent. Job seekers are also increasingly clicking on these job listings, Indeed has found.

According to Stan Snijders, general manager of Indeed Benelux, this trend reflects the higher expectations job seekers have of their potential employers. "While salary is still the most important factor in the job search, the social impact of a potential new employer and its open positions is becoming more important," he says.

Indeed examined only the green terms that appear in job ads. Therefore, it's not just advertising copies for job openings directly related to improving the environment or environmental organizations.

The job site saw the biggest increase in "green" job listings in technical occupations. For example, the number of advertisement texts for solar panel mechanics with references to climate and the environment doubled. In the case of job listings for electricians, these were even four times as frequent as in April of last year. Indeed believes this could be due to the energy crisis, which has highlighted the importance of energy-saving measures.