A major power outage in Vlaardingen has affected 10,980 customers, Stedin reports. Smoke came out of a high-voltage substation in the village on Sunday morning, so the fire department had to deal with it before mechanics could determine the exact damage. This is currently being done.

Update stroomstoring in #Vlaardingen bij 10.980 klanten. Brandweer heeft het elektriciteitsstation na rookmelding veilig gesteld. Monteurs van #Stedin zijn nu ter plaatse en onderzoeken de storing. Oorzaak nog onbekend. — Stedin (@Stedin) June 11, 2023

A spokesperson for the safety region reported that there was no fire, only smoke. According to Vlaardingen24, the cause of the major power outage is a short circuit and a fire in an electricity station in the Fazantlaan in Vlaardingen.

The safety region has already made a quick inventory of how many "vulnerable properties" there are in the area in Vlaardingen, this includes for example nursing homes. "It doesn't seem that bad," the spokesperson said.

In addition, people have been freed from elevators, and traffic lights in the area are not working. So far, no major problems are known in the safety region. Zip codes 3135 DA (Ambacht) to 3138 HD (Broekpolder) are affected.