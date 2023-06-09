Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said he is "relieved" that the Dutch girl who was the victim of a stabbing in Annecy, France on Thursday has improved, and that her condition is no longer considered life-threatening. Four children were injured in the attack. Their conditions have all been stabilized, said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Friday.

Hoekstra also said on Twitter that the ambassador to Switzerland, Hedda Samson, spoke to one of the 22-month-old Dutch girl's parents. The child was flown to a hospital in Geneva, Switzerland, after the stabbing incident. "We are assisting them as best as possible in this difficult time," said the minister.

The three other children, two of whom are French and one who is British, were transferred to the University Hospital in Grenoble after undergoing a medical procedure in Annecy. They were visited on Friday by French President Emmanuel Macron. Two of the children are two years old, and one is three years of age.

After the visit, Macron said he had received "positive news" about the condition of the victims. "Everything I've been told is going in the right direction."

There were also two adult victims in the stabbing on Thursday. A man was injured by the attacker. Another man was first injured by the perpetrator and then also struck by a stray police bullet. Their wounds were not considered to be life threatening.

The suspect, 31-year-old Abdalmasih H., was remanded into custody on Friday, the Annecy prosecutor said on Twitter. He is a Syrian with refugee status in Sweden. He attempted to claim asylum in France after his bid for Swedish citizenship was rejected. The French authorities rejected his request for asylum as he already obtained refugee status in Sweden.