There were two more explosions in Rotterdam overnight, bringing the total number of explosions targeting homes and businesses in the city to 66 this year. One person was hurt in one of the blasts on Wednesday night, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The first explosion happened at around 11:00 p.m. at a home on Cortenbachsingel. Witnesses told Rijnmond that the perpetrators threw something into the home. The resident heard something at his front door and went to look. The explosive detonated as he was walking down the stairs toward his door. He sustained minor injuries to his leg, according to the local broadcaster.

Aan de #Cortenbachsingel #Rotterdam is rond 23.00u een explosief ontploft bij een woning. De bewoner raakte lichtgewond en het glas van de woning ligt eruit. Wat er is ontploft en wie dit heeft gedaan, wordt onderzocht. Heeft u info? Bel 0900-8844. Foto @nieuwsopbeeld pic.twitter.com/bCEnxPISi9 — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) June 7, 2023

The second explosion happened on Eric Kropstraat at around 3:15 a.m. The explosive went off at the entrance of an apartment building. No one got hurt, the police said.

It was the second explosion on Eric Korpstraat this week. Early on Tuesday morning, an explosion damaged the entrance to a luxury apartment building on the same street.

The police are investigating the new attacks. As far as is known, no arrests have been made.

There have been 66 explosions targeting homes and businesses in Rotterdam since the start of this year, according to Rijnmond. Last night was the first time someone got hurt in the blasts. The authorities think the attacks are linked to a conflict between drug criminals.