At least 20 apartments of the Amsterdam complex where there was a major fire this weekend may be uninhabitable for three years, said a spokesperson for Vesteda, the landlord and owner of the apartment complex. According to him, most of the homes on the top three floors burned down completely. Those apartments will have to be rebuilt.

Vesteda is looking at how many residents of the 95 apartments need to find new accommodation. The landlord will hold a meeting for residents on Monday afternoon. Then it should become clear how many will need help with their search. Vesteda has approached fellow lessors for help with this.

A large fire broke out in the apartment complex on Joan Muyskenweg in Amsterdam-Oost on Saturday evening. There were no injuries, but residents have had to sleep in a hotel or with either family or friends for the last few nights.

They were allowed to collect personal items and other necessities, such as clothing, on Sunday. Most residents were still not allowed to move back into their homes on Monday because the electricity and water were cut off from the complex.

Some apartments are still habitable, the spokesperson said. These are mainly homes on the bottom five floors. Some of the residents will soon be able to return home, but it is not yet clear how many residents can return and how many apartments will be allowed to reopen.

“That depends on the damage, and it differs per home.” The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire.