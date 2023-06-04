All residents of the apartment complex on the Joan Muyskenweg in Amsterdam-Oost, where a major fire broke out on Saturday night around 8 p.m., were relocated in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The residents were not able to return home because of the fire. It was not until 02:30 a.m. that the fire was completely under control.

Dozens of homes on several floors suffered fire, smoke and water damage. In addition, the entire building is without power until further notice. Therefore, on Saturday evening it was decided not to let any of the residents return overnight, the fire department reported. Some were able to stay with friends and relatives. For all others, night quarters were set up in nearby hotels.

Furthermore, three residents suffered smoke inhalation and were examined by paramedics as a precaution. However, there were no injuries.

The apartment complex has eight floors and about 100 homes. Further investigations into the cause and course of the fire are underway. According to the fire department, it is still unclear what caused the fire. However, according to NOS, the "fire was reported by a resident on the sixth floor. He reported that the fire was in the wall," the fire department spokesperson informed. The fire then "ran through the (cavity) wall to the roof," whereupon "the bitumen-insulated roof" caught fire, the fire department explained.

Furthermore, strong winds drove the flames swiftly. As a result, they spread across the roof at breakneck speed. The fire then found a way back down and was able to "spread further in the light construction." In total, more than 100 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Amstel interchange, where the A2 and A10 highways meet, was temporarily closed due to the smoke. The A2 freeway was reopened by the fire department from 11:30 p.m.

An animal ambulance was also on site during the firefighting operations. Firefighters removed pets from homes where necessary and possible. Whether pets died in the fire, the spokesperson for the fire department could not say.