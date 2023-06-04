Hundreds of people attended the final day of the “Rule of Law Week” on Saturday, which included an open house at the Tweede Kamer. A spokesperson for the organization spoke of “great interest” in the event, which was held for the first time.

Heb je altijd al eens de plenaire zaal van de Eerste Kamer of de grondwet willen zien? Vandaag is dat mogelijk! De Eerste Kamer is vandaag tussen 10.00u en 17.00u namelijk geopend in het kader van het Rondje Rechtsstaat.



According to the spokesperson, the “Rule of Law Week” is growing on people and "It seems to be contagious". "Everyone was very excited about it." An official evaluation of the process has not yet been completed, but according to the spokesperson it is clear that "the rule of law is alive and well." As yet, the event is essentially a trial run on a shoestring budget, with everyone involved contributing free of charge.

In the Tweede Kamer, for example, interested parties were able to meet Vera Bergkamp, speaker of the parliament. It was also possible to ask chairman Aleid Wolfsen of the Authority for Personal Data (AP) random questions at the data protection authority's premises in Lange Voorhout. "This openness is the strength of the cause," the spokesperson said.

The Senate, the Cabinet of the King, the Council of State, the Supreme Court, the Judicial Council, the Academies of Legislation and Governmental Justice, the National Archives and the Compensation Fund for Victims of Violent Crimes also held open days under the slogan “Rondje Rechtsstaat” (A Round of the Rule of Law). The “Rule of Law Week” began on Tuesday. With the motto “The Future of Our Rule of Law”, all kinds of lectures were organized, including for the professional groups themselves. All symposia were fully booked, according to the spokesperson.