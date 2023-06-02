This spring was the second wettest one for the Netherlands this century, with only 2006 getting more rain, the meteorological institute KNMI reported. The lots of rain was good for the groundwater levels.

Over the past spring, about 205 millimeters of rain fell across the country on average, compared to the long-term average of 148 millimeters. March and April, in particular, got a lot of rain. May started out wet too, but the weather dried up about halfway through the month. In this century, only 2006 got more rain at 234 millimeters.

This spring was also slightly cooler than usual, with an average temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius, compared to the long-term average of 9.9 degrees. April was colder than usual, March was warmer, and May had typical temperatures for the time of year, the KNMI said.

Remarkably, this spring did not have one official summer’s day when temperatures climbed to 25 degrees at the weather station in De Bilt. De Bilt is considered the Netherlands’ average when it comes to weather. Hupsel had the first local summer’s day of the year, with temperatures hitting 25 degrees there on May 22.

Last year, the Netherlands started summer with a water shortage due to persistent drought in the east and south of the country. This year, summer kicks off with the groundwater levels up to standard for the first time in quite a while, according to NOS. That does not automatically mean the Netherlands will get through this summer without water shortages, but it is a good start.