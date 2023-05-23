Thermometers hit 25 degrees in Hupsel, Gelderland, at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, making May 22 the first local summer’s day of the year. Typically, the first local summer’s day happens around May 1, Weer.nl reports.

For an official summer’s day, temperatures must hit 25 degrees or higher at the KNMI measuring station in De Bilt. Maximums climbed to 24 degrees there yesterday.

The last time the Netherlands had summery temperatures was on 13 September, when Archen and Limburg saw a maximum of 26.1 degrees. That is 251 days between summer days. Last year the period between summer days lasted 241 days.

The coming days will be quite a bit cooler due to cold air entering the Netherlands overnight. But the Pentecost long weekend should have nice weather, according to the weather service.

Tuesday starts cloudy, with some rain expected in the east and southeast. The western parts of the country will stay dry, with some breaks in the cloud cover so the sun can show its face. Maximums will range between 13 degrees on the Wadden and 18 degrees in the south.

Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday, with periods of cloud cover and sunshine. People in the west of the country will see the sun more often, and people in the east will likely see a shower or two. Maximums will range between 15 and 18 degrees, north to south.

Thursday and Friday will see quite a bit of sunshine and no rain. The days will also be slightly warmer, with maximums ranging from 15 to 20 degrees. During Pentecost weekend, thermometers could climb to 24 degrees.