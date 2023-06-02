Renewable energy’s share in the Netherlands’ total energy consumption climbed to 15 percent last year, up from 13 percent in 2021. Part of the increase was due to lower energy consumption as a whole, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Friday. That brings the Netherlands halfway to its goal to generate at least 27 percent of its total energy consumption with renewable sources by 2030.

Renewable energy consumption amounted to 277 petajoules in 2022, 6 percent more than a year earlier. The total final energy consumption from all sources was 1,850 PJ, over 7 percent lower than the year before and the lowest since 1990. “Partly due to the decrease in total consumption, the share of renewable energy increased,” CBS said.

Solar energy consumption grew by 45 percent to 62 PJ last year, primarily due to the installation of more solar panels. The total installed capacity of solar panels increased by 28 percent compared to a year earlier. Last year was also very sunny, leading to higher energy generation from installed solar panels.

Wind energy consumption increased by 13 percent to 78 PJ last year. Consumption from offshore wind farms amounted to approximately 30 PJ, about the same as the year before. Consumption of wind energy on land grew by 25 percent to 47 PJ. The total capacity of wind turbines grew by 14 percent compared to 2021.

The gross final consumption of biomass decreased by 15 percent last year compared to the year before. A quarter less biomass was co-fired at power stations last year. Stricter sustainability criteria for biomass also took effect in mid-2021. If biomass doesn’t meet these criteria, it’s not counted as a renewable resource.

Despite the decrease, biomass is still the largest proportion of the Netherlands’ renewable energy at 40 percent.