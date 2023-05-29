A man who may have been abducted in Spanbroek, Noord-Holland, on Friday afternoon was spotted by several people around Beverwijk station on Sunday, the Noord-Holland police said on Twitter.

One of the people who came forward said she spoke to the man on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Noord-Holland police told RTL Nieuws. She did not know that the police were looking for him at the time and came forward when she realized. The woman said that the victim was able to talk to her and “spoke English with a foreign accent,” the police spokesperson said. “The reporter thinks that the man is not a native English speaker.”

The man was forced into a car on Herenweg in Spanbroek at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday. About an hour before that happened, several people saw him walking on his socks at the shopping center and bus stop on Herenweg. On Sunday, the police released a photo showing the man getting into a bus.

The police arrested two men early on Saturday morning for involvement in the possible abduction. They are still in custody.