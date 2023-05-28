The police are still looking for the man who may have been kidnapped in Spanbroek, Noord-Holland, on Friday afternoon . A police spokesperson said on Sunday that several tips have been received, but that it is still unclear who the man is or where he was staying.

The man was forced into a car on the Herenweg in Spanbroek on Friday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. Since then, both he and the car have disappeared without a trace. However, two men were arrested in the night from Friday to Saturday in Heerhugowaard, about 10 kilometers away. According to the police spokesperson, they are still detained and their role in the incident remains under investigation. The two are on restrictions, meaning they are only allowed to talk to their lawyer.

NH News spoke with several store owners who were in the vicinity of the crime. They described that the man with the cap held the blond man very tightly by the arms and waist. In addition, the alleged kidnapper pushed the young man into the car while shouting loudly.”There was a second man who kept it in line. He couldn't move," store employee Nina told the public broadcast.

There is surveillance footage of the incident and police have released a photo of the man in hopes the public can say something about the case or the man. The Police stressed that they are concerned about the man's health.