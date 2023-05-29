A motorist left a trail of destruction in a wild ride through the Rotterdam region before the police finally tasered and arrested him on the A20 highway on Sunday. He crashed into several cars and road signs, hit and injured several people, and nearly pushed a motorcycle driver off the road, Rinjmond reports.

It started on Oudelandselaan in Berken en Rodenrijs, where the man rammed two passenger cars and sped off. He crashed into several vehicles and people on the G.K. van Hogendorpweg, the Teldersweg, the Gordelweg, and in the parking lot of Sint Fransiscus Gasthuis. At least three people got hurt. Their injuries were relatively minor, the police said on Twitter.

On the A20 highway, which was briefly closed for the chase, the Koninklijke Marechaussee helped the police force the man off the road. Officers had to taser the man before they could arrest him, the police said.

The man’s Skoda was badly damaged during the wild ride. Its font was almost completely crumpled, the windscreen cracked, and the airbags deployed. Several tires were in tatters.

The police reported the man's arrest at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday. They are investigating what happened.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. It is responsible for border security, including at airports and seaports.