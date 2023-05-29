An explosive went off at a currency exchange office in The Hague during the early hours of Monday morning. The police did not confirm the name of the office, but photos from the scene on Heemstraat show it was a branch of Suri-Change. It was the sixth explosion at a branch of the Suriname-focused currency exchange in a week.

According to the police, the blast only damaged the building’s front door, and no one got hurt. The police are investigating and asked witnesses to come forward.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred at the Suri-Change headquarters on West-Kruiskade in Rotterdam. And last week, there were four explosions at three Suri-Chnage offices in Amsterdam. Mayor Femke Halsema closed the three offices on Friday to restore public order.

Given the method of the explosions, the police said on Sunday that they expect they are connected.