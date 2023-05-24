There were explosions at three different Suri-Change branches in Amsterdam last night. The explosions at the money exchange offices happened “in quick succession” around 3:00 a.m., a police spokesperson told AT5.

The blasts targeted Suri-Change branches on Jan Eversenstraat in West, Eerste van Swindenstraat in Oost, and Bijlmerdreef in Zuidoost. “There were no injuries anywhere, but there was a lot of damage,” the police spokesperson said.

Photos from Eerste van Swindenstraat showed some damage to the Suri-Change and a broken window at a nail salon that shares the same doorway.

It was business as usual on Eerste van Swindenstraat after the business day began. The street is made up of residences, several supermarkets, and clothing stores, but also a handful of jewelry stores and gold traders.

Despite being just a minute or two away from a police station, residents and entrepreneurs told NL Times anonymously that they were concerned about the explosion there, pointing out that there was no visible police presence on the street. Even still, the construction crew working on the street for months pressed ahead with ongoing maintenance as if nothing had happened.

The police are investigating whether the attackers tried to steal something or intimidate the owner of the currency exchange offices. Forensic investigators combed the scenes for trace evidence.

So far, no arrests have been made.