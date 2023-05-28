Three people were injured after two cars collided at a gas station near Liempde in Noord-Brabant on Saturday, Brabants Dagblad reported. The injured were later taken to a hospital.

However, it is still unclear how the accident happened. Furthermore, the collision also hit the pump and sent parts flying through the air, according to a police spokesperson. In addition, some liquids leaked, but no fire broke out. The driver of the stationary car was refueling.

On Sunday morning, an 84-year-old motorcyclist from Drunen, Noord-Brabant, was killed in an accident. He crashed for still unknown reasons on the A65 highway near the Tilburg-Noord exit, police said.

Several emergency services rushed to the accident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. However, help was of no avail and the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.