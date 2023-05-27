The police used a water cannon at the demonstration of the Extinction Rebellion climate activists on the A12 highway. They had been warned in advance that the water cannon would be used if the several thousand demonstrators did not leave that part of the highway. The police mainly targeted the crowd.

De politie in Den Haag heeft op de A12 nu al meer water gesproeid dan er jaarlijks in de Hoorn van Afrika valt.

Hup @NLRebellion

#klimaatcrisis pic.twitter.com/y6sH9TjStR — Bram Karst (@bramkarst) May 27, 2023

Some activists laid down in front of the water cannon and were removed by police officers, the police wrote on Twitter.

Een aantal actievoerders zijn voor de waterwerper gaan liggen. Zij zijn door ons weggehaald. #A12 #27mei — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) May 27, 2023

We zien dat er geen gehoor wordt geven aan de oproep om de #Utrechstebaan te verlaten. Wij zetten de waterwerper in. #A12 #DenHaag #27Mei pic.twitter.com/WZDM9hCBIj — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) May 27, 2023

The municipality previously announced that the mayor of The Hague had agreed that the police could use the water cannon at a low setting.

Bystanders sing, among other things: "Put out the fire, not the alarm". Protesters already reckoned with a wet suit and many have put on raincoats. Some also wear swimsuits.