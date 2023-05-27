One person was injured in an accident involving a small boat with four people on board on the Meuse River near the Limburg town of Heijen on Friday night. The fire department is still looking for two other people who were presumably on board at the time of the accident. According to the police, only one person was not injured in the course of the boat accident.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 02:30 a.m. after a boat accident was reported in which no other vessels were involved. De Limburger reported that the people on the boat had problems with the engine. When they tried to get their boat going again, the fishing boat capsized and they fell into the water.

According to the police, two people were found near the Mergel dike, one of whom was injured and required medical attention. In addition, one person was found on the shore, the other in the water, a police spokesperson said. However, the boat the four people had been in could not be traced.

Furthermore, the rescue workers were told that there were two other people on board. Since then, the search has continued. According to the police, it is still unclear how the accident happened.