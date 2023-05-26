The upcoming Pentecost weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, with clear blue skies expected throughout Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise to highs between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius for the next few days, Weeronline reported.

A mild to moderate breeze from the northeast is expected on Saturday. Sunday is also beautiful spring weather, but during the day some thin cloud cover will also travel over the Netherlands, making the sky a bit less blue than on Saturday.

The weather will remain dry on Pentecost Monday, with a mix of clouds and sun, Weeronline predicted. The northern wind will bring cooler air, making it 15 degrees in the north to about 20 degrees in the south.

Then from Tuesday, the temperature will start to rise, Weeronline said. According to the KNMI, the national meteorological office, the temperature should rise from highs of 18-21 degrees that day to 20-25 degrees by the end of the week.

June will start with a “high probability (70-80%) of dry weather with sunny periods,” the KNMI said. The beginning of the month will see a “chance of afternoon temperatures around or slightly above average.”

The king-term average for the first week of June is a maximum of about 20 degrees during the day, falling to 10 degrees overnight.