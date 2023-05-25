Transavia announced on Thursday another 210 flight cancellations for the summer holiday period. The flights were scheduled to take place in July and August and are in addition to the airline’s earlier decision to scrap 335 flights planned for a May or June departure.

The cancellations are round-trip pairings between either Schiphol Airport or Eindhoven Airport and Alicante, Athens, Faro, Malaga, Marrakesh, Reykjavik, and Valencia. It includes 55 departures from Schiphol and 50 departures from Eindhoven, as well as 55 flights returning to Schiphol and 50 more to Eindhoven.

Transavia said cancellations affect less than 2 percent of its flights. The airline did not say how many travelers were affected, but with 189 seats on each Transavia flight, these latest cancelations could affect some 89,000 people.

“We have tried to offer as good alternatives as possible to those passengers. That worked out for almost everyone,” the airline said.

The budget airline again maintained that the reason for the cancellations was a shortage of available aircraft. In addition to unforeseen maintenance with two of its aircraft, the airline has had difficulty getting certification for four Boeing 737 airplanes Transavia was taking over from Blue Air, a Romanian airline that recently went bankrupt.

The budget airline said all passengers were notified of the new round of cancellations on Thursday. It updated its online overview of flight cancellations and said that only flights listed there will be affected by the aircraft shortage.

“If you did not receive an email and your flight is not listed among the canceled flights, you can assume your flight will go on as scheduled.”