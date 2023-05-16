Transavia is canceling another 335 flights until the end of June due to equipment problems. It involves 160 flights departing from the Netherlands and 160 flights scheduled to return from those destinations to the Netherlands, the KLM subsidiary announced on Tuesday.

All but four of the flight cancellations announced on Tuesday were scheduled for June. The other four were scheduled for May 28. The cancellations affect 96 departures and 97 arrivals at Schiphol Airport, 53 departures and the same number of arrivals at Eindhoven Airport, and 18 each at Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Cancellations for flights to the Netherlands mainly affect flights using airports in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, but also France, Italy, Iceland, Israel, Greece, Morocco, Denmark, Lebanon, Croatia, and Cyprus.

Transavia said it realizes “full well” that these cancelations will ruin travel plans. “We apologize for this frustrating situation. This is, of course, not the good trip that you should expect from Transavia,” the airline said. “We are doing everything we can to take as many passengers as possible to their destination.”

Transavia has too little capacity for the busy spring and summer seasons, partly due to the delayed arrival of leased aircraft and needed repairs. Maintenance and repairs are taking longer than the airline expected because it is waiting for parts.

The airline said it would announce more flight cancellations for July and August on May 25. “By adjusting our flight schedule, we can run the rest of our schedule as planned and minimize last-minute disappointments.” According to the airline, around 95 percent of its flights can happen as scheduled.

Transavia will inform affected passengers or their travel organizations as soon as possible.