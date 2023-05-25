Rotterdam has unveiled plans to construct tens of thousands of new homes in the city. The new homes and the facilities they will require are set to be built in the area where a new bridge will connect the eastern and southern parts of the city, as well as in the Merwe-Vierhavens area on the west side.

The plan presented on Wednesday includes the construction of 30,000 homes in the east and south and an additional 2,500 in Merwe-Vierhavens, often referred to as M4H.

"The proposed new city bridge between Kralingen and IJsselmonde with a fast tram line between Kralingse Zoom and Zuidplein will facilitate the construction of many new homes in the eastern flank of the city. With the addition of 30,000 new homes, we will help many Rotterdam residents looking for a home,” stated Rotterdam alderman Chantal Zeegers, who is responsible for construction. Apart from residences, the area will have services and facilities such as shops, health centers, public transport, and green spaces.

The M4H area is set to offer about 30,000 square meters of space for innovative, creative manufacturing companies, sports, and community facilities, including a primary school and a health center.

Last year, the Rotterdam office of mayor and aldermen presented a plan for a third bridge over the Nieuwe Maas River. This plan aims to connect the districts of Kralingen and De Esch on the east side with Feijenoord and IJsselmonde in the south and the hinterland of the city. According to the mayor and aldermen, this new crossing, expected to cost hundreds of millions, should contribute to the further development of Rotterdam-Zuid.

Rotterdam has set a goal to construct approximately 70,000 new homes by 2040.