The municipality of Rotterdam plans to build a bridge over the Maas river between Kralingen and Feijenoord. “Just like the Erasmus Bridge made the development of Kop van Zuid and Katendrecht possible, a new river crossing should ensure the development of the rest of Rotterdam-Zuid and large-scale housing construction,” the city said.

“Of course, we have asked ourselves whether now is the right time to invest in a new bridge. Looking at the aftermath of the coronavirus, an energy crisis, housing shortage, staff shortages, and growing inequality,” said alderman Vincent Karremans of Enforcement, Outdoor Space and Mobility. “But this investment in a new bridge is an investment in the long-term approach to many of these problems.

According to Karremans, investments in the new bridge are actually an investment in Rotterdammers. It will facilitate the further development of Rotterdam-Zuid and the construction of new homes in the area between Alexander and Zuidplein. It will provide better and faster accessibility in Rotterdam-Zuid, and make the university and higher vocational education reachable within ten minutes. The bridge will also provide each of the seven Rotterdam-Zuid neighborhoods with over 15,000 additional jobs within 45 minutes of travel time.

“In short,” Karremans said,” this bridge is a lifeline for Rotterdam-Zuid, a must for the development and strengthening of the city, and therefore a logical next step after the Erasmus Bridge.”

In the coming period, the municipality, region, and central government will discuss further details of the new bridge. After these consultations - expected to be completed around mid-November - the city will elaborate the plan in consultation with local residents, entrepreneurs, the Port Authority, and other stakeholders.