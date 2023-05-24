Netherlands residents continued to give to charities last year despite the high inflation. But the price increases did result in them giving less to their good causes, AD reports based on a study by ABN Amro’s philanthropy advice department.

This year, 81 percent of Netherlands residents aged 18 or older donated to a charity - about the same as the year before. But the share of people who donated between 50 and 250 euros decreased by 8 percent, and those donating 250 euros or more fell by 7 percent. At the same time, donors who gave 50 euros or less increased from 41 to 56 euros. On average, Netherlands residents give between 50 and 100 euros per year to charity.

Half of the donors blamed inflation for the shift in their donating behavior, 48 percent said it was due to high energy prices, and 45 percent cited the possible impending recession. Almost half said they’d donate more if their budget allowed it.

ABN Amro also noted a shift in the number of charities people donate to. Those who give to just one charity increased from 13 percent in 2022 to 20 percent this year. Those who support two to five charities decreased from 59 to 45 percent.

Strikingly, 11 percent of people support five to ten charities, compared to 6 percent last year. According to ABN Amro, this has to do with the increased popularity of individual donations compared to periodic donations. “For example, when people are obliged to donate periodically, they drop out more quickly - especially in times of increasing costs,” Frank Aalderinks of the bank said. “Although many Dutch people have been forced to reduce their donation budget, the willingness to donate among the Dutch is still remarkably high.”