Residents living near Schiphol Airport will participate in the appeals court case regarding a reduction to the annual number of flights at the airport. Previously, the Cabinet had announced a plan to order a reduction of the maximum number of flight movements from 500,000 to 460,000 flights per year. Dutch airline group KLM, other airlines, and the international aviation industry association IATA won a first court case demanding an end to the Cabinet's plan.

Local residents joined together to from RBV, a foundation against aircraft nuisance. They were also considered a party of concern during the earlier summary proceedings. In the first case, the court ruled that the State had not followed the correct procedures for the decision to downsize the airport, the second largest in the European Union.

Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers announced a week later that he would appeal against that decision. He said the ruling was "not in the interest of the people living near Schiphol."

At that time, the RBV did not yet know whether the foundation could again be a party to the case, due to rising legal costs. The appeal involving both the State and the RBV against KLM and IATA will be heard on June 21.

In addition, there will also be full proceedings on the merits of a case the foundation filed demanding enforcement of noise standards developed by the World Health Organization. The case against the local government where Schiphol is based will be heard on July 4.