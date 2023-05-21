A large fire completely destroyed a beach club in the seaside resort of Bloemendaal aan Zee overnight between Saturday and Sunday, NH Nieuws reported on Sunday. There were no people present on site when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

Around 1:00 a.m., a very large fire broke out at the Beachclub Bloomingdale. The fire department arrived to extinguish the massive blaze. The Zeeweg from Overveen to Zandvoort was closed to traffic because the fire brigade need more material and staff on site.

The fire department worked primarily to prevent the fire from spreading to other beach clubs nearby. There were no people present when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

At 5:30 a.m., the fire department began the mopping-up operations at 5:30 a.m. A spokesperson informed NOS that people will be able to reach the beach by car later in the morning. Despite this, they caution beachgoers to respect the cordons established around the pavilion, warning, "Do not breach them, there may still be smoldering embers."

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Beachclub Bloomingdale was established in 2002 by the Dutch entertainment and medium enterprise ID&T, and was a popular venue for large parties. It was also used as a restaurant and a venue for corporate events.

