An Italian tourist who fell into a canal in the Amsterdam city center died at an area hospital hours later, police confirmed to NL Times on Saturday. Rescue services were sent to the Kloveniersburgwal to save the 24-year-old man at about 12:30 a.m.

Emergency services were alerted around 00:35 a.m. about an individual who had fallen into the water. In response, dispatchers sent the police, a fire department diving team, and at least two ambulances to the location. Shortly thereafter, a trauma team was airlifted to the area.

The helicopter landed at the Marineterrein on Kattenburgerstraat. From there, a police unit transported the doctor to the scene at Kloveniersburgwal. Divers from the fire department located the victim in the water. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he died hours later.

Italiaanse #toerist is vannacht om 00.36 uur in het water van de kloveniersburgwal in het centrum van Amsterdam gevallen of gesprongen. Duikers van de brw haalde de drenkeling snel boven water waarna hij werd gereanimeerd. Toerist per amb naar zkh. Lifeliner 1 op het MEA-terrein pic.twitter.com/UqSimzQG42 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) May 20, 2023

Details regarding how he ended up in the water remain unclear. Investigators are looking for witnesses who might provide more information on how the victim ended up in the water. They also call people with camera footage from RingMyDoorbell to come forward.

Any photo or video footage can be uploaded directly to the police's website here.