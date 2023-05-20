People in the Netherlands with the right to vote in Turkey can vote for the second round of the presidential elections starting today. From May 20 to 24, these voters can cast their ballots in Amsterdam, The Hague, Deventer, and Eindhoven between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The polling stations are the Rhone Events & Congrescenter in Amsterdam, GIA Trade and Exhibition Centre in The Hague, sports center De Scheg in Deventer, and the Van der Valk Hotel in Eindhoven.

The Rhone Events & Congrescenter in Amsterdam will be deploying extra security guards to prevent any unrest. In the first round of voting, the situation got out of hand at the RAI two different times.

In the second round of Turkish elections, the battle is between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Another vote must be held because neither of the two received more than 50 percent of the total votes.

In the Netherlands, Erdogan received more than 68 percent of the total votes. Kilicdaroglu received nearly 29 percent, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported earlier. In total, more than 145,000 of the more than 250,000 eligible voters in the Netherlands voted.

In Turkey, the second round will be held on May 28.