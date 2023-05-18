The Ajax Women visited mayor Femke Halsema’s official residence to celebrate their Dutch championship victory two weeks ago along with sports alderman Sofyan Mbarki. They celebrated with speeches, flowers, champagne, and the announcement of a public ceremony to come, AT5 reports.

“You are an inspiration to girls and boys in our city,” Mayor Halsema told the athletes. She praised their performance and said she especially enjoyed their “Amsterdam bluff.”

Sports alderman Mbarki announced the public ceremony in the city during his speech. “Before I promise the ceremony, I want to applaud the champions,” Mbarki said. “For now, we want to say that you should keep your focus on the matches still to come. After that, we would like to pay tribute to you publicly in the city.”

Captain Sherida Spitse enjoyed the celebration. “Of course, it is fantastic that we were invited, but I don’t think it very strange,” she said to AT5. “We delivered an achievement, but we really appreciate it.”

She is also happy with the public celebration to come. “Look, if the men get a tribute when they become champions, then we should also get a tribute.”