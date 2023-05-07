Ajax’s women’s team has won the league title for the first time since 2018. Suzanne Bakker’s team confirmed the championship with a 6-1 victory against PEC Zwolle in the last match of the season. Closest rivals FC Twente were one point behind after a 2-1 win over Feyenoord.

Romee Leuchter was important for Ajax. The Oranje international scored twice and also had two assists for Quinty Sabajo and Tiny Hoekstra. Hoekstra also scored a second goal, and Ashleigh Weerden converted for the champions.

Ajax had taken over the top spot from Twente last weekend after a 1-0 win against the title holders. Bakker did not get carried away after the win. “We have nothing yet; we need to work against PEC Zwolle,” said the manager last week.

The warning seemed justified in the first half. PEC Zwolle worried the visitors by hitting the post twice in quick succession. However, Leuchter brought the calmness back by opening the scoring shortly after. After a pass from Nadine Noordam, she coolly rolled the ball into the far corner (0-1). PEC Zwolle did not give up as Ajax goalkeeper Lize Kop was forced into action on several occasions.

Mainly down to Leuchter, Ajax finished the game off at the end of the first half. The international gave Sabajo a straightforward chance for the 2-0 and scored the 3-0 after a magnificent dribble. Four minutes after halftime, she assisted Hoekstra, who scored (0-4). Hoekstra scored her second goal ten minutes later before Weerden hit the 0-6 in the 65th minute. Bo van Egmond got a goal back for PEC Zwolle.

For Ajax, it is the third title in their history, after winning it in 2017 and 2018. Eight-time champions Twente had won the title three times since then. The season was not finished in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.