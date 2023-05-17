The long holiday weekend is expected to remain dry and somewhat cool before warming up to close out the week. Ascension Day on Thursday may only bring maximum temperatures up to about 15 degrees Celsius on average, but that should warm up to anywhere from 20 to 23 degrees on Sunday, according to meteorologists at the KNMI.

The temperature will be a few degrees below the long-term average on Wednesday and Thursday, but the UV-Index should rise to six, noted Weeronline. Despite the chilly weather, sunburns are possible after about 15-30 minutes.

Thursday will start out cloudy, but the sun will show its face during the course of the day. Maximums will range between 13 and 16 degrees.

From Friday, the temperature will start climbing. Friday’s maximums will range between 16 and 19 degrees. Thermometers are expected to hit 20 degrees on Saturday. And on Sunday, the southeast of the country may even see maximums around 23 degrees.

“The weather picture we are presented with is beautiful and perfect for outdoor activities,’ Weeronline said. “The days are mostly dry, and it is often sunny.”

From Sunday afternoon, there is an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday is expected to be quite stormy but still warm, with maximums between 21 and 24 degrees.

During the last seven days of May, the chance of thunderstorms and localized rain will remain. There will also be periods of sun during that week. Although temperatures should remain around the long-term average of just below 10 degrees overnight and 19 degrees during the day, it should warm up to above-average temperatures before June begins.