The municipality of Groningen confirmed on Wednesday reports from Dagblad van het Noorden suggesting that during FC Groningen matches, security staff might be refraining from intervention due to fear of potential repercussions.

These claims emerged following an incident that occurred last weekend. On Sunday, the match between FC Groningen and Ajax in the Eredivisie was permanently stopped. FC Groningen fans had already thrown firecrackers onto the field after 7 minutes. In addition, a supporter ran onto the field with a banner.

On Wednesday, the regional newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden reported from multiple sources that hooligans might be exerting significant control over FC Groningen. The newspaper stated that a number of security guards, catering staff, and potentially even volunteers from FC Groningen do not intervene when they come across supporters with fireworks, like the smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch on Sunday.

The newspaper cited an instance where a hooligan caught with fireworks reportedly told the security guard to remain silent, threatening that he knew where the guard lives and where his children go to school. The guard allegedly allowed the hooligan to proceed without any intervention.

A spokesperson for Groningen Mayor Koen Schuiling confirmed on Wednesday the reports from Dagblad van het Noorden. "But we don’t know whether it's true," he stated. The spokesperson pointed out that these incidents occur in FC Groningen's stadium, where the club bears primary responsibility for supervision and enforcement.

The municipality decided to ban fans from attending the last two matches of FC Groningen's season, expressing concerns about the safety within the stadium.

A police spokesperson stated they have not received any indications of threats made by football supporters towards the security staff at the stadium. "We haven't received any reports or complaints," the spokesperson said.

Last March, the police took the decision to stop escorting FC Groningen and SC Cambuur fans to away games. According to the police, hooligans were threatening and exerting intimidation towards officers. This is no longer the case, the spokeswoman reported. She advised victims of hooligan threats or intimidation to file a complaint. "That's important for investigation," she said.

A spokesperson for FC Groningen acknowledged that subversion is a "big societal problem." "We need to come to solutions together. There are many people involved in the match organization and we maintain an ongoing dialogue with those who manage our staff," he said.