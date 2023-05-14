The league match between FC Groningen and Ajax in the Eredivisie was permanently stopped. Fans of the home team had already thrown firecrackers onto the field after 7 minutes. In addition, a supporter ran onto the field with a banner.

14.05.2023 FC Groningen - Ajax. Game was stopped due to black smoke bombs and fans entering field pic.twitter.com/bpvZYsDxhb — Ultrasshop.com (@ultrasshopcom) May 14, 2023

Referee Jeroen Manschot let the football match restart after 15 minutes. Shortly after, Groningen fans again threw firecrackers onto the field.

The KNVB recently tightened the guidelines after several incidents in stadiums. When throwing objects on the field, the game is temporarily stopped. In case of a second offense, the match will be permanently stopped according to the new guidelines.

For FC Groningen, nothing was at stake on Sunday. The Dutch football club was already relegated from the Eredivisie last week, as was SC Cambuur.

A number of matches have already gone wrong this weekend. For instance, FC Utrecht - RKC Waalwijk seemed to be finally stopped on Saturday when drinking cups were thrown towards the play field twice. By order of Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma, the last two minutes of injury time were played after all. However, the players of both teams decided not to play any more as a sign of solidarity. They still made the kick-off, and then RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen held the ball for the rest of the time.

The KNVB has not yet decided on the continuation of the match FC Groningen - Ajax.