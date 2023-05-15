Princess Ariane, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter will continue her secondary education in Italy. She will do her International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic.

Ariane is currently in the fourth class at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague. She will transfer to the school in Italy after the summer, the government information service Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst said. It stressed that the princess’s school time was private and asked the media to leave her alone.

Ariane’s older sister, Princess Alexia, attends the United World College of the Atlantic in Llantwit Major in Wales. King Willem-Alexander also got his International Baccalaureate there in 1985. Crown Princess Amalia is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam.