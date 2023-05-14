A motorist fleeing from the police rammed several patrol cars with a stolen vehicle during a wild chase on the A2 highway in Limburg on Saturday morning. Nevertheless, the man did not manage to shake off the police and was arrested, the police reported.

Around 04:00 a.m. officers saw a stolen car driving north on the A2 in Maastricht. When the police signaled the car a stop sign, the driver pressed the gas pedal and turned off the lights. What followed was a wild car chase on the A2, in which patrols from the Sittard region also participated. In an attempt to shake off the police, the car drove back in the direction of Belgium. During the car chase, several patrol cars were deliberately rammed, according to the police.

Finally, the driver braked in the Belgian border village of Visé, near Eijsden. Shortly after, he jumped out of the car, then took off running. He attempted to run across the highway and a nearby railroad line, but was apprehended after a short chase. The man was then handcuffed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.