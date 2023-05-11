AZ lost the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final against West Ham in the London Stadium on Thursday. The Alkmaarders took the lead through Tijjani Reijnders before succumbing to goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

AZ Manager Pascal Jansen gave Myron van Brederode and Max de Wit a starting place for the match. Van Brederode came in for the injured Jesper Karlsson, with de Wit replacing Milos Kerkez, who is suspended.

West Ham had the first moment of danger in the match. The ball bounced favorably for Said Benrahma, whose shot was tipped wide by Maty Ryan in the AZ goal after 12 minutes.

AZ seemed less nervous than the Hammers from England and took the lead after 41 minutes. Tijjani Reijnders hit one from outside the area, which bounced into the net. Question marks will be raised over West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who probably should have saved the shot.

AZ, supported by 3,000 traveling fans, went into halftime with the lead.

West Ham were awarded a penalty after 64 minutes. Jarred Bowen was struck in the face by Ryan, who was trying to punch the ball away. West Ham’s Algerian winger Said Benrahma took the penalty and left Ryan with no chance as he hit it straight into the corner.

David Moyes’s side got the match-winning goal after 75 minutes. A corner bounced to Declan Rice, who crossed the ball back into the box for Nayef Aguerd to head toward the goal. The attempt was blocked by Yukinari Sugawara but straight to Michail Antonio; the Jamaican striker knocked it home to give the English side the lead.

The second leg will be played next week in Alkmaar. AZ faces FC Emmen in de Eredivisie on Sunday before that. West Ham will go away to Brentford in the English Premier League.