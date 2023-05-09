A patient of the Pompekliniek psychiatric prison in Nijmegen escaped his supervisor during supervised leave on Monday, the clinic reported. The man is still at large, and the police are looking for him, NOS reports.

The escaped prisoner’s lawyer doesn’t think his client, Bert O., poses an acute danger. He doesn’t know why O. escaped, he told ANP. According to the lawyer, it might have been out of frustration with the long waiting lists within psychiatric prison care.

Last year, two prisoners escaped from the psychiatric prison in Nijmegen. The police arrested one a short time after his escape on the A12 highway. The other prisoner was caught in Spain a few months later.

In November, a psychiatric prisoner escaped while on supervised leave from the Pompekliniek and went on to stab a 27-year-old woman in Soest. The police arrested him some time later in Berschenhoek.