A 47-year-old man was killed due to a shooting in a house in Rotterdam-West on Saturday afternoon. He was seriously injured and died at the scene, police reported. A few hours later, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Capelle aan den IJssel.

According to the police, the fatal shooting took place around 4 p.m. in a house on Rösener Manzstraat in the Tussendijken district in Rotterdam. After the shooting incident, the suspect fled, but was apprehended several hours later in a car in Capelle aan den IJssel, police said. Reportedly, the deceased 47-year-old man and the 18-year-old suspect knew each other. The police are still investigating the case.

Furthermore, in the house where the shooting took place were also a woman and a 14-year-old boy. The 14-year-old was bitten during the course of the shooting by a dog, police said. The boy was injured and taken to a hospital. Both individuals are being questioned as witnesses.