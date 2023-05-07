Two climate activists from Extinction Rebellion were arrested on Saturday night for spraying slogans on the wall of the Utrechtsebaan tunnel on the A12 highway in The Hague. Two other activists were fined for walking on the highway, a police spokesperson said.

I’m in! Ik kom die muur poetsen. Of verven. In elke gewenste kleur 🌈. Eerst even die fossiele subsidies afschaffen https://t.co/V5qkvggfIB — Petra Verdonk (@petraverdonk) May 7, 2023

Extinction Rebellion reported that the activists wrote "stop fossil subsidies" several times on the wall, which the organization said had just been repainted. They used a chalk spray that "washes off with soapy water," Extinction Rebellion said. The group offers to do so "as soon as the government stops fossil fuel subsidies."

According to the police, they are investigating what type of paint was used. The two activists however, were arrested for vandalism. But if chalk spray was indeed used, there would no longer be a case of vandalism, the police spokesperson said. Until the investigation is complete, the two XR activists are in custody.

In Amsterdam, Scientist Rebellion, an organization of climate activists working in science, is holding a march through the city on Sunday to draw attention to the climate.