Climate activists working in science will campaign for the climate around the world next week. Scientist Rebellion Netherlands, for example, is organizing a march in Amsterdam on Sunday at 1.30 p.m. It will lead from Dam Square through Nieuwmarkt to NEMO, the Amsterdam Museum of Science and Technology.

According to scientists and academics, the world is heading for a climate catastrophe. “We will not stand by and watch from the sidelines,” stated Scientist Rebellion. Several experts will speak to activists on climate during their protest.

The goal of the climate action group is to raise “alarm on the climate and ecological crisis and to push governments, corporations, and educational institutes to enact changes that make a livable and sustainable future possible,” according to their website.

Demonstrations will take place in more than 25 countries, announced Scientist Rebellion. Last year there was a big action week in April.

Next week, Scientist Rebellion considers demonstrating using civil disobedience. These are actions in which activists intentionally break the law or disobey orders for a political purpose. However, Scientist Rebellion did not want to comment further on what kind of action the group had in mind.