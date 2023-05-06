Passenger numbers at almost half of all European airports are at or above pre-pandemic levels, the umbrella organization ACI Europe reports in its quarterly report. However, Schiphol Airport is not included in the list.

According to the report, this concerns 45 percent of European airports. For instance, airports in Portugal, Croatia and Luxembourg performed above average. In contrast, airports in Germany, Slovakia, and Slovenia were at the bottom. Apparently, Schiphol handled nearly 21 percent fewer passengers in the first quarter of this year than in the first quarter of last year, according to ACI.

The total number of passengers increased by 49 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. There was however a slowdown in March, when passenger numbers increased by 34 percent. According to ACI, the delay is because travel restrictions were lifted in March last year, after which passenger traffic at European airports quickly recovered.

As a result of the increases, passenger numbers are still 10,6 percent lower than in the first quarter of 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic. ACI still distinguishes between international flights and domestic flights. Thus, passenger recovery appears to be lagging on domestic flights, while international flights are doing better. This would indicate a difference in consumer behavior, ACI said.