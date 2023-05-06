Ajax can prepare for a season without big lucrative matches in the Champions League. Interim manager John Heitinga's team did not get further than a 0-0 in the home game against AZ. Second place and, therefore, a spot in the qualifying rounds for the European top class is now out of sight.

Ajax are five points behind PSV, who are second. The lead on AZ is still two points. The team that finishes third starts next season in the Europa League qualifying spots. The team that finishes fourth starts in the Conference League. Ajax does not seem to have made much progress following Manager Alfred Schreuder's sacking and John Heitinga's arrival, who still does not know whether he will be allowed to stay on as manager.

Ajax started the match against the visitors from Alkmaar with the knowledge that they had picked up just one point out of the five games against Feyenoord, PSV, and AZ. The club from the capital has been underwhelming in the top matches. They did not win one of them. Ajax featured in the Champions League and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs by 1.FC Union Berlin. PSV proved too strong for them in the Johan Cruijff Schaal, KNVB Beker final, and twice in the league.

With the newly recovered Mohamed Kudus for the injured Steven Berghuis, Ajax was more dangerous than AZ despite not playing well. Brian Brobbey was close to the opening goal on two occasions, and Steven Bergwijn hit the post and the bar. AZ had a big chance before halftime. Tijjani Rijnders was one-on-one with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after a fantastic pass from Yukinari Sugawara. The midfielder was unable to score.

AZ missed the injured Jesper Karlsson, and Jens Odgaard had to be taken off before halftime due to injury. The visitors rarely got close to the home side's goal without those two attackers in the second half. Yet AZ came closer to the opening goal than Ajax. The substitute, Mayckel Lahdo, hit the post after a good dribble.