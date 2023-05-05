Netherlands residents drank less beer in the first months of this year because of the bad weather. In January, more beer was tapped compared to the beginning of last year. But especially in March, the drink was left in the fridge due to the disappointing spring weather.

Beer consumption in the first quarter came out 1.5 percent lower than last year, reported the Dutch Brewers Association.

The year started well, especially in the hospitality industry. Compared to a year earlier, when coronavirus measures were in force, bars, and restaurants served 173 percent more beer in January. In March, the bad weather caused a contraction. But over the quarter as a whole, Netherlands residents still drank 13 percent more beer outside the home.

However, drinking at home was less popular, with a minus of 8 percent compared to a year earlier. As a result, total beer consumption came out the same as in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus crisis.

“Just like every Dutch person, Dutch brewers can’t wait for a longer period of warmer weather,” said the trade association, to which 15 Netherlands-based breweries are affiliated. Together they account for over 95 percent of beer production in the Netherlands.