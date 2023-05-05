Strikes at five Albert Heijn distribution centers cost the supermarket chain about 34 to 45 million euros in turnover, data agency Hiiper calculated for broadcaster NOS.

Hiiper compared Albert Heijn’s turnover in the past seven strike days with the week before. Based on the average of the days examined, Albert Heijn definitely lost some market share. Hiiper said Albert Heijn has an average turnover of 350 million euros weekly. “We see a 12 percent drop in the last seven days.” the agency said. Albert Heijn received 7 percent fewer customers nationwide last week.

“Now, every week is not the same in terms of turnover, especially in an atypical week due to King’s Day, but the drop in turnover is relative to the competition. And the average fluctuations in the supermarkets are not that great on a weekly basis. With these types of amounts, that has an impact.”

Employees at the Albert Heijn distribution centers went on strike for ten days starting on Sunday, April 23. They protested for a better collective bargaining agreement. During that period, no or fewer products got delivered to Albert Heijn supermarkets nationwide.

According to Hiiper, all other supermarkets seemed to benefit from Albert Heijn’s empty shelves. “People have to get their food somewhere, so it makes sense to consider that they went to a different supermarket.” At first glance, Plus and Coop seemed to benefit the most.

A spokesperson for Albert Heijn told NOS that the supermarket chain “never makes statements bout such matters.” Albert Heijn and the unions will discuss the collective bargaining agreement again next week.