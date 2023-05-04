A woman was attacked by a young man while on her bicycle Tuesday evening at Sportpark Middenmeer in Amsterdam-Oost, the police said. The woman was biking from Amsterdam Science Park when the incident took place in the Sportpark, a collection of sports clubs, football pitches, hockey fields and track & field facilities.

She was cycling at about 10:15 p.m. on Middenmeerpad when she was suddenly grabbed from behind, forcing her to a stop. The attacker held her firmly before pulling her off the bike. The woman managed to break free from his grasp and fled the scene. While running away, she said saw her assailant making his escape on her bicycle.

Although the victim was not physically injured, the assault had a significant emotional impact on her. “She was shocked when the man grabbed her and was very afraid of what could possibly happen to her,” the police said.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect aged 16 or 17 who stands at about 1.70 meters in height, with a light tan complexion and short, black, curly hair. He was dressed in black and wore a hooded jacket. He was last seen riding a black omafiets, a typical type of road bicycle commonly used in the Netherlands.

Police launched an investigation into the attack and are looking for more information. They are particularly interested in any witnesses who may have seen the attack or the suspect as he fled the scene.