A Code Yellow weather warning was issued for nearly all of the Netherlands on Friday, when the country celebrates Liberation Day. The warning takes effect at 1 p.m in the southern provinces and 2 p.m. everywhere else, with the exception of the Wadden Islands, the KNMI said.

The warning was issued because thunderstorms are expected, along with wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

There is also a small chance of hail and an intense amount of precipitation can fall in a short time, said the national meteorological institute. The warning is in force until at least 6 p.m., in parts of the country, extending into the evening hours in the northeast. The weather models predicted that rain showers will disappear in the west of the country from the end of the afternoon, and in the east by about the mid-evening.

Liberation Festivals will be held throughout the country on Friday, after Prime Minister Rutte lights the Liberation Fire in Zwolle. The Liberation parade will be held in Wageningen and the day was scheduled to conclude with the May 5 concert on the Amstel in Amsterdam.

Code Yellow means there may be a chance of dangerous weather. These are weather situations where it is advisable to pay attention to developing circumstances, especially when using the roadways.

The KNMI advised against people entering open water or open areas, such as meadows. During thunderstorms people should not attempt to take shelter under trees and should stay away from high points.

Road users were advised to drive more slowly on Friday afternoon and evening, and to keep a greater distance from other traffic.